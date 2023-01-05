Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Grows Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 174,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Up 4.6 %

STAG stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.