Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $252.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.26.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

