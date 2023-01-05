Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

