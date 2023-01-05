Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. Baxter International has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $89.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Baxter International by 73.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

