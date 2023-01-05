Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.03. 7,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,112. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

