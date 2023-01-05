Barclays Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $1,450.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.96.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,376.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,475.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,502.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

