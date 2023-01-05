Barclays Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $60.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after acquiring an additional 109,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,717,000 after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

