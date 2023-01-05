Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Bank OZK Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.08 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after acquiring an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,867.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 88,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

