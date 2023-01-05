Ballentine Partners LLC Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 16.1% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 2,245.0% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 126,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 120,648 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 23.9% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Price Performance

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.10.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.