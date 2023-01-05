Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 159 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $474.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $591.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

