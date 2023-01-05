BakeryToken (BAKE) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $991,655.39 and approximately $2.47 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00444402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.51 or 0.02203061 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.84 or 0.30361080 BTC.

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

