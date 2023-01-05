Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 11,636 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.33% of Penumbra worth $239,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Penumbra by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Penumbra by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Penumbra by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $224.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.31 and a 200 day moving average of $175.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $276.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEN. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.55.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

