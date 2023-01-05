Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,913,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,914 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.87% of Datadog worth $525,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 198,524 shares worth $14,942,927. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $68.96 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

