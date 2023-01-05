Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 57,632,661 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,632,661 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.89% of NU worth $383,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

