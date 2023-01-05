Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,316,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,727 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.86% of Workday worth $1,113,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $17,425,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,470,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $196,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $171.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $261.89.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

