Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $5.35 Billion Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,280,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,768 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises 5.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 11.38% of Moderna worth $5,354,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Moderna by 40.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,645,000 after purchasing an additional 459,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $177.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.11. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $241.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,377,209 shares in the company, valued at $321,779,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,899 shares of company stock worth $72,171,486 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

