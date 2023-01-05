Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $416.12 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,709 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.92% of CBRE Group worth $416,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,956,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

