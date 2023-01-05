Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $324.68 Million Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.12% of Copa worth $324,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 280,078 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Copa by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 603,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Copa by 559.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

