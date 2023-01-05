Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.46 Billion Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,105,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 1.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.61% of DexCom worth $1,458,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 280.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,138 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.3 %

DXCM stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 210.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.