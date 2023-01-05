Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.50% of Carvana worth $287,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana Stock Up 8.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. William Blair cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

CVNA opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $218.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

