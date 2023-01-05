Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,433,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,319 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for about 1.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.06% of Coupang worth $1,807,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

