Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,293,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63,555 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $473,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,636 shares of company stock valued at $26,676,023. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.26.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $239.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

