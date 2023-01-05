Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.84% of Zoom Video Communications worth $623,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,313,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,180,000 after acquiring an additional 241,939 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,574 shares of company stock worth $884,609. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

