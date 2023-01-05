Axie Infinity Price Reaches $6.65 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $668.14 million and $101.96 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.65 or 0.00039542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,461,823 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,125,972.58934705 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.80798877 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $97,702,977.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

