Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $6.91 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $692.00 million and approximately $97.54 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.91 or 0.00041049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00019356 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00234078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,125,903 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,125,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.71754453 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $71,596,748.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

