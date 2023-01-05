AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
AVB opened at $164.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $158.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $186.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.
Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.56.
About AvalonBay Communities
As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.