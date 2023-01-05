AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $164.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $158.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $186.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 115.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.56.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

