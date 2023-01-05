Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 2.9% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

