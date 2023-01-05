Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases 4,947 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

