Autumn Glory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

