Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $898,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.