Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $476.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $357.55 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

