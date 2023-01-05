Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires 110 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $721.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $705.51 and its 200 day moving average is $660.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $925.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

