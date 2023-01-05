Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Wolfe Research

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $238.78 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.72. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,591,000. LFS Asset Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

