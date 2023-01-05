Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $238.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 91.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

