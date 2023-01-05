Augur Price Hits $4.43 on Top Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00026293 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $48.74 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
