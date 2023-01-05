AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1,009.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,349 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 268,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,326,012. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.