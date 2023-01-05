Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.45.
Atlassian Price Performance
NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $126.40 on Thursday. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $352.92. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,738 shares of company stock valued at $43,356,269 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
