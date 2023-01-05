Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $317.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
