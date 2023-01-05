Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $317.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $133,802. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.