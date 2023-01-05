Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on ASBFY. UBS Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Investec cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.
Associated British Foods Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
Featured Stories
