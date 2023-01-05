Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASBFY. UBS Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Investec cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2962 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.