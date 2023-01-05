Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 51,632 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,632 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $72,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $408.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.97.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.