Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 48,904 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,904 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.61% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $106,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $71.01 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

