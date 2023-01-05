Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $91,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after buying an additional 1,352,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,146,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $29,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

