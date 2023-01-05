Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 873,637 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.85% of NiSource worth $86,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

