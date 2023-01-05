Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $130,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

