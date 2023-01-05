Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,491,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,398,267 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $221,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,176,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,910,000 after purchasing an additional 120,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 30,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

