Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 3,850,038 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 249.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,395,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $52,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400,857 shares of company stock worth $11,264,962. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

