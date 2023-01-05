Arnhold LLC Sells 13,336 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

