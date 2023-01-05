Arnhold LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

