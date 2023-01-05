Arnhold LLC Raises Position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GF opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

