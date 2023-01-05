Arnhold LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. Arnhold LLC owned 0.06% of Pentair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after buying an additional 155,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after buying an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 766,974 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pentair Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.